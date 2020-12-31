Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Have the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

After being a part of the band for legendary drummer and singer Levon Helm- and frequently guesting with heavyweights like Phil Lesh, Little Feat, and Hot Tuna's Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady- multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter Larry Campbell and singer-guitarist Teresa Williams make their most beautiful music together. The duo appears on Mountain Stage for the second time during this week’s broadcast, recorded in October of 2019 in Charleston, W.Va.

Together, Larry and Teresa have released two exceptional albums, including their most recent Contraband Love. Our Song of the Week is the pair's rousing version of the gospel blues tune "Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning," which is featured on their debut, self-titled album.

Larry and Teresa recently launched “It Was The Music”, a film in 10 episodes chronicling the lives and love of Larry Campbell and Teresa Willams, directed by award-winning filmmaker Mark Moskowitz. The all-star cast includes Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Lucinda Williams and many more. Watch the trailer here and find out where you can see the film, available on multiple platforms, at this link.

1 of 6 — Robert Randolph and the Family Band, 2019 Robert Randolph & the Family Band appear on this week's broadcast, starting January 1, 2021 BRIAN BLAUSER 2 of 6 — Larry & Teresa, 2019 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams performing on Mountain Stage in 2019. BRIAN BLAUSER 3 of 6 — Allison Moorer, live on Mountain Stage 2019 Allison Moorer, appearing on Mountain Stage in 2019. BRIAN BLAUSER 4 of 6 — Mick Flannery, 2019 Mick Flannery joins us on Mountain Stage starting New Years Day, 2021 BRIAN BLAUSER 5 of 6 — Hayes Carll, with Allison and Band, 2019 Hayes Carll is joined by Allison Moorer on this week's broadcast, recorded in October of 2019. BRIAN BLAUSER 6 of 6 — Kathy Mattea Hosting 2019 Kathy Mattea is our guest host for this week's broadcast, recorded in October 2019. BRIAN BLAUSER

Hear the entire set from Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, as well as energetic performances from Robert Randolph & The Family Band, songwriter Hayes Carll, singer-songwriter and new author Allison Moorer, and Ireland's Mick Flannery, on this week's episode of Mountain Stage with guest host Kathy Mattea.

