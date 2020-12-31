Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Have the Mountain Stage Song of the Week
After being a part of the band for legendary drummer and singer Levon Helm- and frequently guesting with heavyweights like Phil Lesh, Little Feat, and Hot Tuna's Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady- multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter Larry Campbell and singer-guitarist Teresa Williams make their most beautiful music together. The duo appears on Mountain Stage for the second time during this week’s broadcast, recorded in October of 2019 in Charleston, W.Va.
Together, Larry and Teresa have released two exceptional albums, including their most recent Contraband Love. Our Song of the Week is the pair's rousing version of the gospel blues tune "Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning," which is featured on their debut, self-titled album.
Larry and Teresa recently launched “It Was The Music”, a film in 10 episodes chronicling the lives and love of Larry Campbell and Teresa Willams, directed by award-winning filmmaker Mark Moskowitz. The all-star cast includes Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Lucinda Williams and many more. Watch the trailer here and find out where you can see the film, available on multiple platforms, at this link.
Hear the entire set from Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, as well as energetic performances from Robert Randolph & The Family Band, songwriter Hayes Carll, singer-songwriter and new author Allison Moorer, and Ireland's Mick Flannery, on this week's episode of Mountain Stage with guest host Kathy Mattea.
