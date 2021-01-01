© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
About Us

WVPB Boards

WEST VIRGINIA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING AUTHORITY
The EBA is WVPB's governing board, and members are appointed by the governor or serve in an ex-officio capacity on behalf of their educational organizations.

The EBA meets quarterly the first Wednesday in March, June, September and December unless otherwise noted here.

William H. File III, Chair, Beckley

Michael J. Farrell, Vice Chair, Huntington
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

Carol Rotruck, Morgantown

Thomas Land Susman, Charleston

Stephen Taylor Hood, Barboursville

Danielle M. Waltz, South Charleston

Greg Thomas, South Charleston

Frank D. Wood, Daniels

Governor Jim Justice
(Represented by Randall Reid-Smith,
Curator, West Virginia Division of Culture and History)

W. Clayton Burch, Charleston
Superintendent of Schools, West Virginia Department of Education
Represented by Brenda Morris
Executive Director, Office of Technology Integration & Support

Nancy J. White, Berkeley Springs
Board of Education

WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING FOUNDATION
Our foundation receives major gifts, grants and bequests for WVPB and manages the organization's endowment fund.

The Foundation board meets quarterly the first Wednesday in March, June, September and December unless otherwise noted here.

Edward C. (Ted) Armbrecht, Jr., Chair, Charleston

Ellen Goodwin, Secretary, Lewisburg

Leslie Nutting, Treasurer, Wheeling

Barbara Bean, Bridgeport

Michael Farrell, Huntington, (also EBA)

William (Bill) File, III, EBA Chair, Beckley

Brian Gallagher, Friends Chair, Huntington

Cynthia Geary, Petersburg

Lynda Goldberg, Morgantown

Deborah Hammond, Falling Waters

Peter Holloway, Wheeling

Steven Hopta, Charleston

Shana Phares, Friends Immediate Past Chair, Charleston

Carol Rotruck (also EBA)

Peter Sullivan

FRIENDS OF WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING BOARD
The Friends, a charitable 501(c)(3) organization, supports WVPB’s quality services and solicits and manages annual membership donations on behalf of WVPB. Every individual contribution entitles a donor to membership.

The Friends board meets quarterly the second Wednesday in March, June, September and December unless otherwise noted here.

Brian Gallagher, Chair, Huntington

Walt Warren, Vice Chair, Wheeling

Cecelia Mason, Secretary, Martinsburg

Peter L. Staffel, Treasurer, Wheeling

Shana Phares, Immediate Past Chair, Charleston


Lauri Andress, Morgantown

Joshua Austin, Buckhannon

Sally Barton, Charleston

Julie Blackwood, At-Large, Charleston

Bonnie Brown, South Charleston

Kathy Chioda-Holbert, Phillipi

Sara Crickenberger, Lewisburg

Terry Floyd, Hurricane

Gairold (Skip) Flynn, Huntington

Nicholas Freidin, Huntington

Max Gottlieb, Charleston

Elliot Hicks, Charleston

Sally Howard, Athens

Betty Ireland, Charleston

Keith Jackson, Morgantown

Renee Margocee, At-Large, Charleston

David Moran, Eglon

Elaine Parke, Berkeley Springs

John Penn, Morgantown

Rita Ray, Charleston

Sarah (Katie) Redd, At-Large, Wheeling

Karen Rice, Martinsburg

Laurie Ruberg, Wheeling

Kym Scott, Morgantown

Caroline Smith, Oak Hill

Tom Witt, Morgantown