WVPB Boards
WEST VIRGINIA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING AUTHORITY
The EBA is WVPB's governing board, and members are appointed by the governor or serve in an ex-officio capacity on behalf of their educational organizations.
The EBA meets quarterly the first Wednesday in March, June, September and December unless otherwise noted here.
William H. File III, Chair, Beckley
Michael J. Farrell, Vice Chair, Huntington
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
Carol Rotruck, Morgantown
Thomas Land Susman, Charleston
Stephen Taylor Hood, Barboursville
Danielle M. Waltz, South Charleston
Greg Thomas, South Charleston
Frank D. Wood, Daniels
Governor Jim Justice
(Represented by Randall Reid-Smith,
Curator, West Virginia Division of Culture and History)
W. Clayton Burch, Charleston
Superintendent of Schools, West Virginia Department of Education
Represented by Brenda Morris
Executive Director, Office of Technology Integration & Support
Nancy J. White, Berkeley Springs
Board of Education
WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING FOUNDATION
Our foundation receives major gifts, grants and bequests for WVPB and manages the organization's endowment fund.
The Foundation board meets quarterly the first Wednesday in March, June, September and December unless otherwise noted here.
Edward C. (Ted) Armbrecht, Jr., Chair, Charleston
Ellen Goodwin, Secretary, Lewisburg
Leslie Nutting, Treasurer, Wheeling
Barbara Bean, Bridgeport
Michael Farrell, Huntington, (also EBA)
William (Bill) File, III, EBA Chair, Beckley
Brian Gallagher, Friends Chair, Huntington
Cynthia Geary, Petersburg
Lynda Goldberg, Morgantown
Deborah Hammond, Falling Waters
Peter Holloway, Wheeling
Steven Hopta, Charleston
Shana Phares, Friends Immediate Past Chair, Charleston
Carol Rotruck (also EBA)
Peter Sullivan
FRIENDS OF WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING BOARD
The Friends, a charitable 501(c)(3) organization, supports WVPB’s quality services and solicits and manages annual membership donations on behalf of WVPB. Every individual contribution entitles a donor to membership.
The Friends board meets quarterly the second Wednesday in March, June, September and December unless otherwise noted here.
Brian Gallagher, Chair, Huntington
Walt Warren, Vice Chair, Wheeling
Cecelia Mason, Secretary, Martinsburg
Peter L. Staffel, Treasurer, Wheeling
Shana Phares, Immediate Past Chair, Charleston
Lauri Andress, Morgantown
Joshua Austin, Buckhannon
Sally Barton, Charleston
Julie Blackwood, At-Large, Charleston
Bonnie Brown, South Charleston
Kathy Chioda-Holbert, Phillipi
Sara Crickenberger, Lewisburg
Terry Floyd, Hurricane
Gairold (Skip) Flynn, Huntington
Nicholas Freidin, Huntington
Max Gottlieb, Charleston
Elliot Hicks, Charleston
Sally Howard, Athens
Betty Ireland, Charleston
Keith Jackson, Morgantown
Renee Margocee, At-Large, Charleston
David Moran, Eglon
Elaine Parke, Berkeley Springs
John Penn, Morgantown
Rita Ray, Charleston
Sarah (Katie) Redd, At-Large, Wheeling
Karen Rice, Martinsburg
Laurie Ruberg, Wheeling
Kym Scott, Morgantown
Caroline Smith, Oak Hill
Tom Witt, Morgantown
