© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TV
Edible Mountain from WVPB
Edible Mountain
Edible Mountain is a bite-sized, digital series from WVPB that showcases some of Appalachia’s overlooked and underappreciated products of the forest while highlighting their mostly forgotten uses.

EDIBLE MOUNTAIN - Jewelweed aka Spotted Touch Me Not

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chuck Kleine
Published July 9, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
Edible Mountain -jewelweed 2.jpg
Chuck Kleine
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

If you find the spotted yellow and orange-blooming jewelweed while out hiking next to a river, grab a sprig and submerge in water. You’ll find out why it’s called jewelweed. Its seed pods also explode when poked—which is always fun and why it’s sometimes called Spotted touch-me-not (and why its
botanical name is Impatiens capensis). The tiny propelled pellets taste like walnuts if you can gather enough to taste. They’re the only raw-edible part of the plant. But certainly not the only perk jewelweed packs. Jewelweed is always found growing near its famous stinging nemesis: nettle. Crushed stock of jewelweed is the magic antidote to burning sensations that come with surprise encounters with stinging nettle. Indigenous Americans were also known to use the same remedy to relieve the itch from oozing poison ivy blisters. Just to be clear, jewelweed will not cure a poison ivy rash. Some studies have found that rubbing Jewelweed juices on freshly ivy-exposed areas will prevent blisters... but soap and water probably work better.

EDIBLE MOUNTAIN - JEWELWEED

Edible Mountain is a bite-sized, digital series from WVPB that showcases some of Appalachia’s overlooked and underappreciated products of the forest while highlighting their mostly forgotten uses.

Tags

TVEdible Mountain
Chuck Kleine
Chuck has been producing for WVPB 20 plus years. With an emphasis on Appalachian folklore and the uses of wild plants and animals Chuck’s most recent production is Edible Mountain which explores wild edibles through out the region.
See stories by Chuck Kleine
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content