EDIBLE MOUNTAIN — How To Make Motherwort Tincture

Motherwort’s name is derived from the plant's abilities to make a positive impact on women’s health. This plant is mostly known for the way it reduces stress and anxiety, but it is also used for hot flashes, anxiety associated with menopause and menstrual pain. People used to think it protected against evil spirits in 15th century Europe, probably because of its ability to reduce stress. Motherwort also is said to benefit the heart at an emotional level and could be the reasoning behind its scientific name, Leonurus cardiaca, which means "lion heart." Motherwort does contain toxins that can cause photosensitivity if ingested. The plant is usually only used as a tea or a tincture, and it is preferable to make these medicinal extracts from fresh tops as opposed to dry leaves.

Chuck Kleine Motherwort plant tops should be picked when the flowers are in bloom.

Tinctures are the preferred method as the tea is bitter. Suggested dosage of Motherwort herb tincture is 2 to 4 ml, three times a day. Though, some herbalists prescribe it as needed.

Motherwort should not be taken if you are pregnant.

This plant is a medicinal, and like all wild-crafted medicine, you should consult an herbalist, a doctor or do the proper research to decide if the herb is safe and right for you.

