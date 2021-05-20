Edible Mountain — How To Eat Stinging Nettle

Stinging Nettle is growing in popularity with many uses and recipes. Stinging nettle can be used to make pesto or as an ingredient in smoothies. Use caution when harvesting Urtica dioica (Stinging Nettle). There's a cocktail of chemicals found in the needle-like hairs on its stem which pack a pretty good punch when touched. If one wants to enjoy eating this nutritional and wild plant there are couple of ways to neutralize the sting.

Chuck Kleine Stinging Nettle has long thin hairs that contain formic acid.

