Telling West Virginia's Story
Edible Mountain
Edible Mountain is a bite-sized, digital series from WVPB that showcases some of Appalachia’s overlooked and underappreciated products of the forest while highlighting their mostly forgotten uses.

Edible Mountain — How To Eat Stinging Nettle

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published May 20, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT
nettle like spichach0.jpg
Stinging nettle can be used like spinach.

Stinging Nettle is growing in popularity with many uses and recipes. Stinging nettle can be used to make pesto or as an ingredient in smoothies. Use caution when harvesting Urtica dioica (Stinging Nettle). There's a cocktail of chemicals found in the needle-like hairs on its stem which pack a pretty good punch when touched. If one wants to enjoy eating this nutritional and wild plant there are couple of ways to neutralize the sting.

stingers.JPG
Chuck Kleine
Stinging Nettle has long thin hairs that contain formic acid.

Have a look at this Edible Mountain episode.

EDIBLE MOUNTAIN How To Eat Stinging Nettle

