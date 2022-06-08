© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Top Stories

Online Network To Help W.Va. National Guard Members Find Employment

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published June 8, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy
A newly created network from the National Guard aims to match its members with employers across the state through an online portal.

The network offers career readiness training through programs including resume preparation and job certification resources. The initiative was set up as part of an employee network run by the nonprofit Corporate America Serves You, which has similar programs set up in 28 other states and Puerto Rico.

Program lead Col. Mark Merritt says the network was started to help boost employment and help keep West Virginians in the state.

“I'm from Wayne County, I've lived in Wayne County my entire life. I haven't really wanted to live anywhere else,” Merritt said. “And maybe we can pass that on to some other people through providing good quality employment, making sure that our employers have good quality workers.”

A release from Secretary of State Mac Warner says over 6,000 National Guard members live in West Virginia and over 90,000 businesses have been informed of the program.

Those interested can visit the network’s website.

Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-433-4288
Related Content