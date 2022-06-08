Mountain Stage Receives Vandalia Award

Mountain Stage is a recipient of the Vandalia Award, West Virginia’s highest folklife honor. It was presented during the 2022 Vandalia Gathering held May 27 in Charleston.

Mountain Stage, a program produced exclusively by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, has been a beloved live music radio show since 1983. The program was honored for being a “proud ambassador for West Virginia” around the world, introducing West Virginia musicians to countless listeners, and offering a platform for emerging artists and seasoned performers from virtually every genre of music.

The Vandalia Award is presented to individuals and groups who embody the spirit of West Virginia’s folk heritage and are recognized for their lifetime contribution to West Virginia and its traditional culture. The Vandalia Award is a cherished lifetime achievement recognition for those who have dedicated much of their lives to preserving and honoring West Virginia’s traditional heritage.

Butch Antolini, chief executive officer and executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said the Vandalia Award couldn’t be given to a more deserving group.

“Mountain Stage is far and away West Virginia’s most visible ambassador on the airwaves all across the world,” Antolini said. “More than 280 of America’s radio stations broadcast this exclusive production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and our reputation in the entertainment industry is unmatched.

“Mountain Stage being selected as the 2022 recipient of the Vandalia Award is most deserving,” Antolini added.

“We’re truly grateful that Mountain Stage has been chosen to receive the 2022 Vandalia Award along with Goldenseal magazine,” said Larry Groce, co-founder of Mountain Stage and its original host. “Many West Virginia traditional musicians have been featured on the show over the years including 16 former Vandalia Award winners, and we love to bring this wonderful music to the world. Thanks to Curator Randall Reid-Smith and everyone at the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History for this great honor.”

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged with the Vandalia Award as we approach our 40th Anniversary,” said Adam Harris, executive producer of Mountain Stage. “Mountain Stage, with Larry Groce’s creative vision, has helped showcase some of West Virginia’s best traditional music to radio listeners around the world, including many of the past award recipients like The Bing Brothers, Melvin Wine, and Everett Lilly of the Lilly Brothers.”

MountainStage.org