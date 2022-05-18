© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Huntington Residents Affected By Floods Will Soon Benefit From Marshall University Thrift Store

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By David Adkins
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
Marshall University Thrift Store

Under normal circumstances, the Marshall University Thrift Store takes items donated from dormitory housing to be resold to students at a reduced rate. Items at the thrift store include clothing, furniture, sheets, pillows, and home appliances.

Next week, the thrift store is giving away 60 bins of donated items to members of the Huntington community affected by the May 6th flood.

With student volunteers living off campus during the summer, the Marshall University Sustainability Department is looking for community volunteers to help sort through items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and operate the store during the give-away. The Marshall University Sustainability Department will supply lunch to volunteers.

You can volunteer for the flood relief event here.

The thrift store is located at 331 Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. The Marshall University Thrift store will be giving out store items to residents Monday, May 23rd, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Top Stories Marshall UniversityFloodFlood ReliefCity of HuntingtonMarshall University Thrift Store
