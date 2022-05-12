© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
C&O Canal National Park Begins Removal Of Loose Potomac River Barge

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published May 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
Small barge secured near shore.jpg
NPS

Flooding last weekend caused two barges in the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park to break loose and float down the Potomac River in the Eastern Panhandle.

As of Thursday afternoon, lessened river flows allowed the smaller barge to be pulled away from the Potomac River’s Dam Number 4. Contractors involved with the situation are currently beginning the process to recover the barge at a point downstream.

An earlier update on Tuesday says some of the equipment on the barge has also been recovered, including a mini-excavator.

The larger barge is still in place near Harpers Ferry at the remnants of Potomac Dam Number 3. All of the equipment is still on board. The park says they are continuing to monitor the barge as the situation develops.

Heavy rains loosened the two barges from their moorings. The barges were part of a restoration project at McMahon’s Mill in Williamsport, Maryland.

No injuries have been reported and the national park is waiting for the Potomac’s water levels to subside to confirm any property damage.

Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-433-4288
