© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Stories

Oil Prices Decline, But Gasoline May Take Weeks To Catch Up

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published March 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
In Los Angeles, gas cost more than $5 a gallon last week. In the rest of the country, gas is a relative bargain at just over $4 a gallon.
Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images
In Los Angeles, gas cost more than $5 a gallon last week. In the rest of the country, gas is a relative bargain at just over $4 a gallon.

The price of oil has dropped in the past few days, but it may take a while for drivers to see a difference at the pump.

After peaking at nearly $124 a barrel on Tuesday, oil settled Thursday at nearly $20 lower.

Meanwhile, the national average price of regular, unleaded gasoline surged to $4.31 a gallon Thursday, and $4.11 in West Virginia, according to AAA. Prices in the Eastern Panhandle are higher than they are in the rest of the state.

Traci Nelson, president of the West Virginia Oil Marketers and Grocers Association, said it may take a few weeks for motorists to notice a difference.

“Whatever the price of crude is, it usually takes about two weeks for it to go down on the street,” she said.

The price of gasoline rose last year with increased demand. Prices plunged during 2020 with lower demand driven by coronavirus shutdowns.

Now, Russia’s war in Ukraine is causing further instability in the global oil market, and the White House has ordered a ban on Russian oil imports.

While prices may come down, industry analysts say that drivers should expect to pay $4 a gallon for the rest of the year.

Tags

Top Stories GasolineCrude Oil
Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content