Rock Tripe

Knowing what is edible in the wilderness can create a sense of security

in our wild world. But what if you need to feed yourself in the dead of

winter? What would you eat?

Rock Tripe (Umbilicaria mammulata) is a type of edible lichen, and it is

plentiful in North America.

Chuck Kleine / RocK tripe growing on sand stone

A lichen is not just one organism–it is a mutual, symbiotic life form

comprising of a species of fungus and a species of algae. They work

together to survive, needing very little from their surrounding

environment.

Chuck Kleine / Rock tripe in February

In the dead of winter, when just about every plant is dormant, Rock

Tripe is still thriving. It's not great tasting, and you may even

struggle to keep it down, but it will alleviate hunger pains. It

contains a similar amount of calories as cornflakes.

Soldiers from the Battle of Valley Forge journaled that they ate Rock

Tripe by the bushels to combat starvation through winter months of 1777.

God forbid anyone is ever in such a dire situation, but when push comes

to shove, now you know that Rock Tripe can be on the menu.

EDIBLE MOUNTAIN - Rock Tripe A Winter Survival Food

Edible Mountain is a bite-sized, digital series from WVPB that showcases

some of Appalachia’s overlooked and underappreciated products of the

forest while highlighting their mostly forgotten uses. The series

features experts, from botanists to conservationists, who provide

insight on how to sustainably forage these delicacies. It also explores

the preparation of these amazing delectables, something that many could

be achieved in the home kitchen.

