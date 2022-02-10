© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Stories

Capito Not Signing On To Senate Plan to Suspend Federal Gas Tax

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST
South Carolina state troopers (right) lead the first wave of cars evacuating on the reversed lane of Interstate 26 on Wednesday, as the state prepares for Hurricane Matthew.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, is the Senior Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

A proposal in the U.S. Senate would suspend the federal gasoline tax for the rest of the year. But not everyone is on board.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she’s not prepared to support a suspension of the gas tax proposed by some of her colleagues.

Democrats who face tough re-election campaigns this year want to lift the 18.4-cents-a-gallon tax to ease inflation pressures.

But that tax supports the federal highway trust fund, which pays for roads, bridges and transit systems. Last year, Congress approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, and if lawmakers suspended the gas tax, they’d have to find revenue somewhere else to make up for it.

“I think in the long run, it would have more long-term pain,” Capito said.

Capito is the senior Republican on the Environment and Public Works Committee, which authorizes infrastructure spending.

The federal gas tax has not changed since 1993. West Virginia’s state gas tax is currently 35.7 cents a gallon.

Tags

Top Stories Shelley Moore CapitoInfrastructureCommittee on Environment and Public Works
Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content