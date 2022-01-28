Summers County Teacher Goes Above and Beyond

Robert Bowling, a 10th and 12th grade teacher from Summers County, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Above and Beyond Award, which recognizes excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers.

Bowling was honored at Summers County High School by WVPB education director Maggie Holley, where he received a monetary award and our signature Blenko Glass blue apple paperweight. The award is proudly sponsored by the West Virginia State Treasurers Office, presenter of the SMART529 college savings program in the Mountain State.

Mr. Bowling was nominated by Kari Vicars who described Bowling’s dedication to his students and their future, particularly graduating seniors.

During his 15 years in education, Bowling has enjoyed many wonderful experiences utilizing his history and geography degree from WVU, combined with his teaching degree from Concord. He is also the Boys Basketball coach at Summers County High School.

“My relationship with the kids is what I love the most,” Bowling said, adding he was truly humbled, stating he got into teaching “to further children’s lives.”

“All the teachers in this building, including myself, try to show the kids that even though there might be a lot going on, let’s try again today,” Bowling said. “It’s great to see a former student (succeed) with a good job and a family.”

“Mr. Bowling is always reaching out to seniors to make sure they get across that finish line (graduation),” said Alan Hudgins, principal of Summers County High School.

Each month WVPB has an esteemed panel of judges that select one deserving teacher who goes above and beyond for the students in West Virginia. If you know of a deserving teacher that goes “Above and Beyond," please click the image below.