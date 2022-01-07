Snowfall Ends, But Frigid Temps Continue This Weekend

A fast moving snow storm came and went through the Mountain State before reaching the Northeast.

Ankle to shin-deep snow covered much of the state. Some spots saw well more than a foot of snow, like Hacker Valley in Webster County (12.8 inches), Mill Creek in Randolph County (14.5 inches), Snowshoe in Pocahontas County (13 inches), and Canaan Valley in Tucker County (14 inches).

Francis Kredensor is a meteorologist for the National Weather Service based in Charleston. He recorded 10 inches outside his office, the most he’s seen since 2016.

Kredensor said the state won’t see much more snowfall, but temperatures will remain frigid this weekend.

“Temperatures are going to crash down into the single digits for much of the state…especially some of the higher valleys in Randolph and Pocahontas Counties areas we could see getting down in single digits below zero,” he said.

Tallies from Mon Power and Appalachian Power show about 4,400 customers were without power Friday afternoon, though it’s unclear how many outages the storm caused.