Justice Outlines CARES Act Spending Before End-Of-Year Deadline

Gov. Jim Justice detailed how he will spend $122 million of remaining federal COVID-19 relief funding.

A total of $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding was allocated to the state in 2020. States have until the end of the year to spend, or allocate, that money. Otherwise, they risk losing the remaining funds. These allocations don’t account for American Rescue Plan funding Congress approved in 2021.

The plans include: