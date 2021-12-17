© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Edible Mountain from WVPB
Edible Mountain
Edible Mountain is a bite-sized, digital series from WVPB that showcases some of Appalachia’s overlooked and underappreciated products of the forest while highlighting their mostly forgotten uses.

EDIBLE MOUNTAIN — Rose Hips

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chuck Kleine
Published December 17, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST
Edible Mountain - ROSE HIPS.jpg
Chuck Kleine
/

The rose hip is the accessory fruit of the various species of rose plants. Whether the pride of your garden is the English rose, American rose, vintage rose, or Multiflora rose, all are producing rose hips that are edible if, of course, not sprayed with pesticides.

rose hip 6.jpg
Chuck Kleine
/
Rose hips of the multi floral rose

Since rose hips are in the same family as apples (Rosaceae), they’re packed with a ton of vitamin C.
In England, these sweet “false fruits” are popular in making tea, jam and syrup.

The best time to pick rose hips is after the first frost. You do want to remove the seeds because they contain hair that are actually used as an ingredient in itching powder!

20211213_103508.jpg
Chuck Kleine
/
A bowl of rose hips ready to be dried

When preparing a tea, keep a few things in mind. Dry them whole to avoid the hairs. Drying them in the oven with a temp of 100 F will draw out the flavor and preserve the vitamin C. And dry them until brittle; this
could take 3-12 hours. Steep in hot water for 10-15 minutes and then strain with a coffee filter to enjoy a delicious and healthy cup of tea. And don’t forget dried rose hips can be stored for months, sealed in a
jar and kept in a dry, cool place.

So next year instead of dead heading your roses, you may want to think twice so you can gather the rose hips for delicious and healthy tea, jam and syrup throughout the winter months.

EDIBLE MOUNTAIN - Rose hips

Chuck Kleine
Chuck has been producing for WVPB 20 plus years. With an emphasis on Appalachian folklore and the uses of wild plants and animals Chuck’s most recent production is Edible Mountain which explores wild edibles through out the region.
