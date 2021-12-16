Listen: Grammy Winners Ranky Tanky Have Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week- "Beat Em Down"

This week’s encore episode of Mountain Stage is the second in a series of three live shows recorded without an in-person audience during the final months of 2020. Guest host Kathy Mattea warmly welcomes performances from Ranky Tanky, Rene Marie & Experiment in Truth, The Sea The Sea, and Susan Werner.

Ranky Tanky is a South Carolina based band that specializes in "Gullah" music, a style born out of the coastal region and influenced by West African traditions. Our Song of the Week, “Beat Em Down,” is about meeting adversity with compassion and appears on Ranky Tanky’s most recent release ‘Good Time.’ The record earned the band a Grammy in 2020. Tune in starting Friday, December 17th for an entire set from Ranky Tanky on your favorite NPR affiliate.

We will also hear from indie folk duo The Sea The Sea who performed songs from their latest release ‘Stumbling Home’ which features their signature harmonies. Seasoned songwriter Susan Werner who has spent much of the pandemic live-streaming, shifted her weekly ‘Susie on Sunday’ audience to the Mountain Stage live stream last November. We’ll also hear a set from jazz mainstay René Marie & Experiment in Truth who has portrayed Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington onstage and earned a Grammy nomination.

1 of 4 — Ranky Tanky on Mountain Stage, 2020 2 of 4 — Susan Werner with Kathy Mattea and Julie Adams, on Mountain Stage in 2020 3 of 4 — The SeaThe Sea performing on Mountain Stage in 2020. 4 of 4 — Rene Marie performing on Mountain Stage, 2020.

