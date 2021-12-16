© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Grammy Winners Ranky Tanky Have Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week- "Beat Em Down"

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris,
Vasilia Scouras
Published December 16, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST
Ranky Tanky on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
South Carolina's Grammy winning jazz group Ranky Tanky returns to Mountain Stage on this week's broadcast.

This week’s encore episode of Mountain Stage is the second in a series of three live shows recorded without an in-person audience during the final months of 2020. Guest host Kathy Mattea warmly welcomes performances from Ranky Tanky, Rene Marie & Experiment in Truth, The Sea The Sea, and Susan Werner.

Ranky Tanky is a South Carolina based band that specializes in "Gullah" music, a style born out of the coastal region and influenced by West African traditions. Our Song of the Week, “Beat Em Down,” is about meeting adversity with compassion and appears on Ranky Tanky’s most recent release ‘Good Time.’ The record earned the band a Grammy in 2020. Tune in starting Friday, December 17th for an entire set from Ranky Tanky on your favorite NPR affiliate.

Ranky Tanky- Beat Em Down
South Carolina's Ranky Tanky perform their song "Beat Em Down," which appears on their Grammy winning album 'Good Time'
Ranky Tanky's Quiana Parler

We will also hear from indie folk duo The Sea The Sea who performed songs from their latest release ‘Stumbling Home’ which features their signature harmonies. Seasoned songwriter Susan Werner who has spent much of the pandemic live-streaming, shifted her weekly ‘Susie on Sunday’ audience to the Mountain Stage live stream last November. We’ll also hear a set from jazz mainstay René Marie & Experiment in Truth who has portrayed Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington onstage and earned a Grammy nomination.

1 of 4  — Ranky Tanky on Mountain Stage, 2020
2 of 4  — Susan Werner with Kathy Mattea and Julie Adams, on Mountain Stage in 2020
3 of 4  — The SeaThe Sea performing on Mountain Stage in 2020.
4 of 4  — Rene Marie performing on Mountain Stage, 2020.

Find a station where you can tune in, and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes looks.

