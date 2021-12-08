Mistletoe (Phoradendron leucarpum) is found in all 55 counties in West

Virginia. It grows high in the branches of hardwood trees and is

considered semi-parasitic.

Sometimes called kiss and go, it pushes its root-like structures called

haustoria into tree branches, where it takes water and nutrients from

the host tree.It spreads to other tree tops by birds eating its white

berries.

Sounds like a freeloader, right? But some studies suggest that by

attracting more berry-eating birds, other berry-producing plants nearby

benefit as well, thus promoting higher diversities of berry-eating

animals and creating a much more diverse ecosystem overall.

Because it grows so high in trees, harvesting it can be tricky. Some

folks shoot it out of the tree and try to catch it. With a wholesale

market price of $10 per pound, a clump could bring in as much as $500.

All parts of the plant are toxic when ingested. While the bulk of poison

cases are children, no fatalities have been reported.That’s probably

one of the reasons why we hang it high and out of reach when used as

Christmas decor.

Mistletoe has a wealth of cultural references throughout history and

across the world. Of course the one we all know and love is the

tradition of meeting someone under the mistletoe and stealing a kiss.

But, per old Appalachian folklore, if you put mistletoe under your

pillow on Christmas, you’ll see the face of your true love while you

dream.

EDIBLE MOUNTAIN - Mistletoe

Edible Mountain is a bite-sized, digital series from WVPB that showcases

some of Appalachia’s overlooked and underappreciated products of the

forest while highlighting their mostly forgotten uses. The series

features experts, from botanists to conservationists, who provide

insight on how to sustainably forage these delicacies. It also explores

the preparation of these amazing delectables, something that many could

achieve in the home kitchen.