Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Is It Possible to Talk Politics at the Dinner Table?

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Marisa Helms
Published November 22, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST
Trey Kay & Lalena Price
Trey Kay's virtual "dinner party" table.

It’s another Thanksgiving with COVID-19, but this time, vaccinations allow many Americans to gather together and share a hug and a meal.

Us & Them host Trey Kay invites his ‘virtual dinner party’ guests back for an anniversary. It’s a tradition we began last year - bringing together a wide ranging group to talk occasionally about the hot topics of the day. We talk politics and the 2020 election as well as the issues of election reform that continue to reverberate. COVID vaccinations and masks present some honest conversation.

This year we’ll see what kind of common ground there is at the table. It seems the more  the dinner party guests talk with each other, the more they learn something  that can help  them see things more clearly and connect on different levels.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the CRC Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

You also can listen to Us & Them on WVPB Radio — tune in Thursday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m., or listen to the encore presentation on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m.

Kathy Kay
Host Trey Kay enjoying a "non-Thanksgiving" Thanksgiving meal at a virtual table with the Us & Them "Dinner Party" crew.

Trey Kay
Radio journalist Trey Kay is host and producer of "Us & Them," a podcast devoted to telling stories from all sides of the Culture Wars. He co-produces the podcast with West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Marisa Helms
