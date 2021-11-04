Mercer County Science Teacher Is October's Above And Beyond Winner

Teresa Barton, a high school teacher from Mercer County, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Above and Beyond Award, which recognizes excellence and creativity in Mountain State teachers.

The veteran science teacher from PikeView High School in Princeton, West Virginia, kicks off WVPB’s second cohort of Above And Beyond teachers. In all, 12 teachers will be honored in the coming months, thanks to a new sponsor, the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office, presenter of the SMART529 college savings program in the Mountain State.

“The SMART529 educational savings program and my office are proud to partner with West Virginia Public Broadcasting to honor teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom,” State Treasurer Riley Moore said. “Education is vital to a successful economy, and West Virginia teachers are the key to inspiring future generations. As an advocate for educational opportunities, I know one of the best places to start is by recognizing and promoting the tremendous work being done by teachers in the classroom.”

Sponsorship funds allowed WVPB to present exceptional teachers like Barton with a monetary award, a signature Blenko Above And Beyond blue apple paperweight, and a host of other special gifts. She said she’s honored to be considered a WVPB Above And Beyond teacher and explained that a love of education is in her DNA. “I come from a very long line of educators — mother, sister, aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles and many cousins. So, my family values education,” Barton said. “I hope to inspire my students to also value their education — and learning — to help better their futures. I enjoy teaching and sharing my love of science with my students. I am humbled.”

Barton has taught for more than 38 years. She was nominated by her sister and fellow PikeView teacher, Peggy Moore. “Mrs. Barton is my sister, but I am also blessed to teach in the same school with her. This allows me to experience first-hand just how awesome she truly is,” Moore said. “She took on a new course at PikeView High School for which we had nothing but textbooks. She has researched the field of forensics and has come up with original labs, engaging lessons and field trips (pre-COVID) that drew students to sign up for her class.”

As chair of the school’s Science Department, Barton has many roles outside of classroom instruction. She also is treasurer of her Faculty Senate and active on the Leadership Committee and Local School Improvement Council. She is the sponsor for the Health and Career Sciences Club, Academic Bowl, Science Bowl and West Virginia Bridge competitions. She oversees the school’s Project Graduation event and is also a member of the executive committee of the West Virginia Science Teachers Association. In her community, Barton is an active member of the Athens Lions Club and also works with the U.S. Army Junior Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students to do Adopt-A-Highway roadside cleanups near the school.

Barton makes her sister proud. “Over the years, she has developed skill sets to help students perform to the best of their ability ... She genuinely cares for her students, as can be witnessed by the number of students who come back to visit her year after year,” Moore said.

