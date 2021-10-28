© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Stories

Edible Mountain - How To Make Wooden Spoons

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chuck Kleine
Published October 28, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT
Edible Mountain - How To Make Wooden Spoons
Ella Jennings
/
A chisel, a hook knife and the spoons they carved.

I’d like you to meet Lynn Kettler of Wheeling, WV, a skilled spoon carver with a huge heart, who loves to share the art of her craft. She makes her spoons from locally foraged wood, often using mulberry, maple, cherry and walnut.

In a very Wise Woman fashion Lynn always asks permission of the trees before cutting a branch - and says sometimes the permission is not granted!

Lynn never sells her unique and beautiful spoons; she mostly gives them a way with the occasional barter or trade.

But her woodworking skills aren’t limited to spoons. A few years back Lynn built her own log cabin, all by herself, with wood from her property.

making a wooden spoon
Chuck Kleine
Lynn giving spoon making lessons on 14th Street in East Wheeling

Also in the Wise Woman tradition, Lynn is a nurturing, caring member of her community. As a founding partner of a community outreach initiative called Street Moms, you’ll find Lynn reaching out to people experiencing homelessness every day of the week. She takes the skills she’s developed over years of woodworking and outdoor life, and shares them with displaced folks who are trying to survive outside.
8-
Ly
'n .nn’s help with setting up tarps and tents, tying proper knots, and foraging for edible plants are skills that truly make an impact on those who are living in these camps.

The Street Moms help facilitate supplies and advocate for the unsheltered community for what ever is the need at the time.

I recently talked with Lynn while she was on her way to buy galvanized sheet metal to show some of the folks living in the encampment how to make a wood burning stove and how to properly install it in their tents. What a difference that makes!

Lynn Kettler's spoons she gives away.
Chuck Kleine
Lynn Kettler's spoons she gives away.

So that’s a little background on Lynn Kettler, a woodworker, a force of nature, and one of the truest modern Wise Women I have ever met.

I hope you enjoy this video of Lynn teaching us all How To Make A Wooden Spoon.

EDIBLE MOUNTAIN How To Make Wooden Spoons

Top Stories
Chuck Kleine
Chuck has been producing for WVPB 20 plus years. With an emphasis on Appalachian folklore and the uses of wild plants and animals Chuck’s most recent production is Edible Mountain which explores wild edibles through out the region.
See stories by Chuck Kleine
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now