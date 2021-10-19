Senate Passes Its Own Redistricting Map, Splitting 11 Counties

Senate lawmakers working in Charleston have finally voted to advance Senate Bill 3034, which shifts the make-up of West Virginia’s senatorial districts.

The vote Tuesday afternoon, during an ongoing special session, came after four days of oft-tense negotiations and several starts and stops. Senators voted 31-2 with one absent to send the bill to the House of Delegates.

Republican Sen. Charles Trump from Morgan County offered an amendment to the original bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Tom Takubo, Eric Tarr, Robert Karnes and Patricia Rucker.

Trump explained that this map is a synthesis between the original map and the amendments that were offered previously.

One goal with all of the maps was to keep counties together. This map splits 11 counties in total.

Sen. Richard D. Lindsay of Kanawha County and the state’s 8th District rose to object to the latest version of the legislation because it splits his county three ways. “I believe this amendment is a disservice to the people of Kanawha County,” he said.

Trump said he was confident the new plan met the state’s constitutionality. He said it resolves major objections previously expressed by lawmakers.

Senate Bill 3034 now must work its way through the House of Delegates.

House Bill 301, which redraws the House of Delegates’ 100 single-member districts, has passed both the Senate and House and now heads to the governor for final approval.