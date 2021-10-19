© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
EBA Names Carl 'Butch' Antolini WVPB Interim Executive Director

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Lalena Price
Published October 19, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
Photo of Carl "Butch" Antolini
Carl "Butch" Antolini has been named interim executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting by the state's Educational Broadcasting Authority.

Carl "Butch" Antolini, longtime newspaperman, broadcaster and a former communications director for Gov. Jim Justice, has been named interim executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Antolini comes to WVPB after serving as the head of the governor’s communications team during his first term. Prior to that, he led marketing and communications for the state Department of Agriculture. He brings with him decades of experience in the news industry, having served as general manager and executive editor of Beckley Newspapers Inc. after years spent in a variety of newspaper leadership roles at state and regional papers such as The Times-News (Cumberland, Md.), The Dominion Post (Morgantown) and The Inter-Mountain (Elkins). He also served as director of operations for Ogden Directories, Inc. in Parkersburg and as news and sports director for WELK-FM in Elkins.

Bill File, chairman of the Educational Broadcasting Authority, made the announcement during a special meeting October 18, saying members of the EBA were pleased that Antolini was interested in the position.

"I’ve known Mr. Antolini for a number of years when I followed his career at Beckley Newspapers," File said. "I was impressed with his integrity, professionalism and ability to work with others. He demonstrated a real interest in West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and I know he will work well with our staff to advance public broadcasting in the Mountain State."

Antolini also was a member of the West Virginia Press Association and served on the organization’s board of directors. He earned a Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from West Virginia University, and it was in his 20s that he first discovered public media, which he grew to truly appreciate.

"I am extremely grateful and excited to be given the opportunity to lead West Virginia Public Broadcasting," Antolini said. "Providing the public with objective, balanced and accurate news coverage, working with our educators to deliver the most up-to-date methods of instruction through broadcasting, and telling our state’s story are some, but not all, of the areas that we need to focus on at WVPB.

"There are many challenges ahead, and I'm looking forward to working with the staff and the many members of the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation and Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting to grow the operation for the benefit of all West Virginians."

Antolini replaces Chuck Roberts, whose employment was formally terminated during the same special meeting today.

Lalena Price
Lalena Price oversees marketing and communications for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. She comes to us with experience in the fields of government, higher education, daily newspapers, multi-media development and nonprofit organizations. She has been a devoted follower of West Virginia Public Broadcasting since childhood and loves bringing her marketing and communications skills to work for her favorite media organization.
