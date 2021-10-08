WVPB Is Recruiting Volunteers For Read For The Record 2021

Jumpstart's Read for the Record is an annual event created to engage elementary children throughout the nation on the same day each year. WVPB has partnered with Jumpstart to provide this national event on a local level to the Mountain State‘s children. This year, Read for the Record Day is October 28, and we’re still in need of at least 16 volunteers in specific counties listed below.

The state-wide event utilizes up to 200 volunteers reading to children in schools, libraries, and youth organizations. Last year, our volunteers read to 6,781 early learners, and we hope to exceed that number this year!

Currently, we have 100 volunteers signed up and 39 counties represented by at least one volunteer. Our goal is to have at least one volunteer in each county.

Director of Programming Eddie Isom believes that Read for the Record not only provides excellent community engagement, but also aligns with what we at WVPB believe in. “West Virginia Public Broadcasting is excited to be involved in Read for the Record again this year,” Isom said. “Education and early literacy always have been an important part of WVPB’s mission. We hope that reading to kids throughout the state will get them excited about reading and experiencing the joy stories can bring to them.”

The book for Read for the Record 2021 is Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon. The book follows Amy Wu as she struggles to create a dragon that feels like hers until a family member sparks her creativity.

As the Read for the Record Day approaches, WVPB is needing at least one volunteer in the following counties: Wood, Wirt, Mingo, Logan, Wyoming, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Taylor, Barbour, Upshur, Lewis, Gilmer, and Hancock.

If you would like to volunteer for Read for the Record 2021, click here. If you have questions, please email education specialist Harrison Evans at hevans@wvpublic.org.