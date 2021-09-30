© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Stories

Berkeley Springs Teacher Wins Above And Beyond Award

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Harrison Evans,
Lalena Price
Published September 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
A&B_August_2021
Harrison Evans
/
WVPB
Marianna Ruggiero teaches at Warm Springs Intermediate School in Morgan County, West Virginia. She is WVPB's Above And Beyond Winner for August 2021.

Marianna Ruggiero, an elementary school teacher from Morgan County has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Above and Beyond Award, which recognizes excellence and creativity in Mountain State teachers.

Ruggiero was honored by WVPB in front of her art class, nominator and administrator at Warm Springs Intermediate School in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, where she was presented a monetary award, our signature Blenko Above and Beyond blue apple paperweight, and a host of other special gifts made possible by the sponsorship of Advantage Technology. She is our winner for August.

Ruggiero is an art teacher in and team leader for her Related Arts program, which includes the subject areas of art, computer, library, music and physical education. She serves on the principal’s cabinet and encourages students to create art for the annual Youth Art Show every March at the local art center in Berkeley Springs.

plastic ocean mural.jpeg
Marianna Ruggiero
"In 2019, all grade levels at WSIS collaborated to create this 8 x 12 mural completely from plastic trash to raise awareness about the plastic pollution in our oceans. The mural is on display at the Ice House in Berkeley Springs," Ruggiero said.

Ruggiero also promotes and encourages students to create art for the annual Youth Art Show every March at the local art center in Berkeley Springs.

Retired school library media specialist Susan Thomas nominated Ruggiero for this honor stating that she prioritizes her students and is a dedicated member of the community working hard to give back to it. “Marianna’s primary concern is with the students, providing engaging lessons and giving opportunities for all abilities, developing ideas, applying for grants, and figuring out the logistics have contributed to the successful community projects she has accomplished,” Thomas said. “Teaching is a hard job and, especially in these past couple of years, every teacher has had to go above and beyond. Ms. Ruggiero spends countless hours planning projects, securing funds, facilitating projects, and always putting students first. From a tiny drawing to an impressive mural for the community, her students learn how to express themselves through art."

IMG_1998.JPG
Harrison Evans
(L-R): Susan Thomas (nominator), Marianna Ruggiero (August Above and Beyond winner) and Rebecca Huber (administrator)

Ruggiero not only has a passion for teaching but was thankful to be recognized for it. “I am truly blessed to get to do what I love for a living, but it’s not all unicorns and rainbows (although they do make appearances),” Ruggiero said. “It’s hard work! I appreciate that West Virginia Public Broadcasting is recognizing teachers, as so many go ‘Above And Beyond’ every day.”

She said she enjoys a challenge and tries to provide experiences for her students that are cross-curricular, relevant to their lives, and often have connections to the community. “Our Intermediate students are the best, and they inspire me to continue learning and improving. I know that most of my students won’t grow up to become professional artists, but I think the skills learned in art class (creativity, problem-solving, perseverance, collaboration, communication, etc.) will serve them well, wherever their lives’ paths lead,” Ruggiero said. “I especially want to thank Susan Thomas for nominating me, and principal Rebecca Huber for always supporting me when I come to her with my ‘outside the box’ ideas!”

A&B_Nominate

Tags

Top StoriesAbove And Beyond
Harrison Evans
Harrison graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Master of Arts in Communication in May of 2018. He started his career as Education Specialist with West Virginia Public Broadcasting in December of 2020. Harrison can be reached at hevans@wvpublic.org
See stories by Harrison Evans
Lalena Price
Lalena Price oversees marketing and communications for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. She comes to us with experience in the fields of government, higher education, daily newspapers, multi-media development and nonprofit organizations. She has been a devoted follower of West Virginia Public Broadcasting since childhood and loves bringing her marketing and communications skills to work for her favorite media organization.
See stories by Lalena Price
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content