Telling West Virginia's Story
West Liberty Soccer Player Wins New Sports Car in Latest Round of Vaccination Sweepstakes

Published September 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT
Courtesy of the governor's office.
Kassidy Wolfe of Morgantown won a new sports car in the governor's COVID vaccination sweepstakes. He presented her with the car on the campus of West Liberty University, where she plays soccer.

New winners were announced Thursday in Gov. Jim Justice’s “Do-It-For-BabyDog” vaccination sweepstakes.

Among the big winners were Kassidy Wolfe of Morgantown who won a new Audi sports car. Justice and BabyDog traveled to West Liberty University to gift Wolfe in person. She is a member of the school’s soccer team.

Five other state residents earned full college scholarships. They included Benjamin Currence of Buckhannon, Chazz Grady of St. Albans, Maggie Hilland and Samuel Smith, both of Charleston, and Danielle Stephenson of Charles Town.

Burce Kesterson of Davisville won a new custom fishing boat and Mathew Furbee of Fairmont was the recipient of a $150,000 dream wedding.

Other winners included:

Free Gas for 10 Years 

Patrick Dye, Big Bend

Homer Pierce, Weirton

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side

Travis Bayes, Wheeling

Natalie Morgan, New Haven

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower

Jodi Campbell, Belle

Carli Withrow, Scott Depot

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package

Kim Athey, Kearneysville

Genia Byus, Point Pleasant

Larry Hylton, Fairmont

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package

Aaron Ferrari, Clendenin

Robin Skeens, West Hamlin

Robert Springer, Moundsville

Ski Resort Season Passes

Harold Arbaugh, Ansted

Kimberly Davidson, Bridgeport

Bernard Farrell, Newburg

Alison Mosby, Charleston

Rose Preston, Secondcreek

The next drawing will be held on Sept. 30. Those who have been vaccinated and would like to sign up for the sweepstakes can find more information here: https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/

