West Liberty Soccer Player Wins New Sports Car in Latest Round of Vaccination Sweepstakes

New winners were announced Thursday in Gov. Jim Justice’s “Do-It-For-BabyDog” vaccination sweepstakes.

Among the big winners were Kassidy Wolfe of Morgantown who won a new Audi sports car. Justice and BabyDog traveled to West Liberty University to gift Wolfe in person. She is a member of the school’s soccer team.

Five other state residents earned full college scholarships. They included Benjamin Currence of Buckhannon, Chazz Grady of St. Albans, Maggie Hilland and Samuel Smith, both of Charleston, and Danielle Stephenson of Charles Town.

Burce Kesterson of Davisville won a new custom fishing boat and Mathew Furbee of Fairmont was the recipient of a $150,000 dream wedding.

Other winners included:

Free Gas for 10 Years Patrick Dye, Big Bend Homer Pierce, Weirton Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Travis Bayes, Wheeling Natalie Morgan, New Haven Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Jodi Campbell, Belle Carli Withrow, Scott Depot WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Kim Athey, Kearneysville Genia Byus, Point Pleasant Larry Hylton, Fairmont Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Aaron Ferrari, Clendenin Robin Skeens, West Hamlin Robert Springer, Moundsville Ski Resort Season Passes Harold Arbaugh, Ansted Kimberly Davidson, Bridgeport Bernard Farrell, Newburg Alison Mosby, Charleston Rose Preston, Secondcreek

The next drawing will be held on Sept. 30. Those who have been vaccinated and would like to sign up for the sweepstakes can find more information here: https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/