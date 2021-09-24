West Liberty Soccer Player Wins New Sports Car in Latest Round of Vaccination Sweepstakes
New winners were announced Thursday in Gov. Jim Justice’s “Do-It-For-BabyDog” vaccination sweepstakes.
Among the big winners were Kassidy Wolfe of Morgantown who won a new Audi sports car. Justice and BabyDog traveled to West Liberty University to gift Wolfe in person. She is a member of the school’s soccer team.
Five other state residents earned full college scholarships. They included Benjamin Currence of Buckhannon, Chazz Grady of St. Albans, Maggie Hilland and Samuel Smith, both of Charleston, and Danielle Stephenson of Charles Town.
Burce Kesterson of Davisville won a new custom fishing boat and Mathew Furbee of Fairmont was the recipient of a $150,000 dream wedding.
Other winners included:
Free Gas for 10 Years
Patrick Dye, Big Bend
Homer Pierce, Weirton
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side
Travis Bayes, Wheeling
Natalie Morgan, New Haven
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower
Jodi Campbell, Belle
Carli Withrow, Scott Depot
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
Kim Athey, Kearneysville
Genia Byus, Point Pleasant
Larry Hylton, Fairmont
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
Aaron Ferrari, Clendenin
Robin Skeens, West Hamlin
Robert Springer, Moundsville
Ski Resort Season Passes
Harold Arbaugh, Ansted
Kimberly Davidson, Bridgeport
Bernard Farrell, Newburg
Alison Mosby, Charleston
Rose Preston, Secondcreek
The next drawing will be held on Sept. 30. Those who have been vaccinated and would like to sign up for the sweepstakes can find more information here: https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/