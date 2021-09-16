New Winners Announced In This Week's 'Do-It-For-BabyDog' Vaccination Sweepstakes
The courthouse in Fayette County was the scene of some serious gifting Thursday as Gov. Jim Justice awarded top prizes to two vaccinated residents through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination sweepstakes.
Aron Sattler of Mount Nebo received a 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang sports car, while Lewis Wood of Hico won free gas for 10 years.
Wood used his moment in the spotlight to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated, noting that he survived a hospital stay and time on a ventilator after contracting the virus.
Justice also made an in-person visit to Waylon Gilkeson of Rupert, awarding him a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board and tuition.
In addition, other winners this week included:
Full Ride College Scholarships
Brenden McCutcheon, Morgantown
Katelyn Roberts, Spurlockville
Caden Staggers, Keyser
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat
Hazen Powell, Morgantown
$150,000 Dream Wedding
Nikki Sites, Petersburg
Free Gas for 10 Years
Nathan Flesher, Grafton
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side
Bryan Hall, Vienna
Shannon Ridgeway, Delray
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower
Shawn Matthews, Maidsville
Virginia Perry, Isaban
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
Carl Miller, Mannington
Stephen Schoenberger, Morgantown
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
LeAnne Call, Hurricane
Margaret Lesser, Elkins
Jimmy Tincher, Huntington
Ski Resort Season Passes
Mark Burton, Sutton
Shirley Carter, Ronceverte
Thomas Guire, Mabie
Michael Velin, Morgantown
Wesley Weese, Elkview