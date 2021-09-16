New Winners Announced In This Week's 'Do-It-For-BabyDog' Vaccination Sweepstakes

The courthouse in Fayette County was the scene of some serious gifting Thursday as Gov. Jim Justice awarded top prizes to two vaccinated residents through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination sweepstakes.

Aron Sattler of Mount Nebo received a 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang sports car, while Lewis Wood of Hico won free gas for 10 years.

Wood used his moment in the spotlight to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated, noting that he survived a hospital stay and time on a ventilator after contracting the virus.

Justice also made an in-person visit to Waylon Gilkeson of Rupert, awarding him a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board and tuition.

In addition, other winners this week included:

Full Ride College Scholarships

Brenden McCutcheon, Morgantown

Katelyn Roberts, Spurlockville

Caden Staggers, Keyser

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat

Hazen Powell, Morgantown

$150,000 Dream Wedding

Nikki Sites, Petersburg

Free Gas for 10 Years

Nathan Flesher, Grafton

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side

Bryan Hall, Vienna

Shannon Ridgeway, Delray

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower

Shawn Matthews, Maidsville

Virginia Perry, Isaban

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package

Carl Miller, Mannington

Stephen Schoenberger, Morgantown

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package

LeAnne Call, Hurricane

Margaret Lesser, Elkins

Jimmy Tincher, Huntington

Ski Resort Season Passes

Mark Burton, Sutton

Shirley Carter, Ronceverte

Thomas Guire, Mabie

Michael Velin, Morgantown

Wesley Weese, Elkview