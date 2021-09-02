Round 2 Winners In The 'Do-It-For-Babydog' Vaccine Sweepstakes Announced

The second round winners of Gov. Jim Justice’s ‘Do-it-for-Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes were announced Thursday.

Those earning top prizes included Beth Eaves of Branchland, who won a new BMW sportscar, and Matthew Hill of Huntington, who won a custom pontoon boat.

Justice presented those gifts to Eaves and Hill outside of Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

In addition, Sheila Parks of Williamstown won a $150,000 dream wedding. And three students — Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling,

and Caleb Stewart of Flemington, all won full-ride college scholarships.

Other winners included:

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Evelyn Hudson, Proctor

Beth Layton, Charleston

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw

Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston

James Sturgill, Fort Gay

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Angela Friend, Exchange

Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort

Kaylee Welch, Flemington

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins

Vickie Ganim, South Charleston

Michael Graham, Mount Carbon

Clinton Kirk, Alderson

Meghan Perkins, Hurricane

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Angela Colbird, Herndon

Emily Harper, South Charleston

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Tina Elliott, Follansbee

James Whitmore, Oak Hill