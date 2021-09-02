Round 2 Winners In The 'Do-It-For-Babydog' Vaccine Sweepstakes Announced
The second round winners of Gov. Jim Justice’s ‘Do-it-for-Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes were announced Thursday.
Those earning top prizes included Beth Eaves of Branchland, who won a new BMW sportscar, and Matthew Hill of Huntington, who won a custom pontoon boat.
Justice presented those gifts to Eaves and Hill outside of Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
In addition, Sheila Parks of Williamstown won a $150,000 dream wedding. And three students — Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling,
and Caleb Stewart of Flemington, all won full-ride college scholarships.
Other winners included:
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Evelyn Hudson, Proctor
Beth Layton, Charleston
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw
Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston
James Sturgill, Fort Gay
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Angela Friend, Exchange
Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort
Kaylee Welch, Flemington
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins
Vickie Ganim, South Charleston
Michael Graham, Mount Carbon
Clinton Kirk, Alderson
Meghan Perkins, Hurricane
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
Angela Colbird, Herndon
Emily Harper, South Charleston
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Tina Elliott, Follansbee
James Whitmore, Oak Hill