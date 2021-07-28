Retired Health Care Worker Becomes State's Newest Vaccine Sweepstakes Millionaire

Retired health care worker Wanda Coleman thought she was attending a retirement ceremony Wednesday honoring her 10 years of service at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.

Although she did get a certificate, much more was brewing when Gov. Jim Justice, first lady Cathy Justice, along with the family's famed canine BabyDog, showed up to surprise her with the latest million-dollar check from the state's 6th round of the COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes.

Other top winners included a surgical team member from Charleston and a Webster County man who received new custom-outfitted trucks.

The weekly prize drawings are aimed at encouraging more West Virginians to take a COVID-19 vaccination. Residents who have had at least one shot can sign up online to register to win.

Ellen Taylor, a profusionist who works at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, was surprised by a visit from the governor – along with his canine pal -- who presented her with a new vehicle. The governor also arrived in the Webster County community of Hacker Valley to personally present a new truck to Michael Quinn.

Courtesy of the governor's office Michael Quinn of Hacker Valley in Webster County won a new truck in the 6th round of the state's COVID-19 sweepstakes.

John Fox or Martinsburg and Keelin Howes of Buckhannon both won scholarships to the West Virginia college of their choice.

Other winners in the sweepstake’s 6th week included:

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Michael Constantino, Bluefield

Christina Evans, Maysville

Patricia Fortner, Rhodell

Madeline Taylor, Elkview

John Wiseman, Charleston

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Paul Mattox, Hurricane

Julie Payton, Mt. Lookout

Kimberly Strickler, Maysville

Jacob Walker, Huntington

Joseph Wolfe, Buckhannon

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Franz Alarcon, Martinsburg

Sheena Burwell, Morgantown

Michael Cummings, Sutton

Belinda Haynes, Belle

Robert Masters, Morgantown

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Jacqueline Boatright, Parkersburg

Beverly Casto, Kenna

Alyssa Lipscomb, Greenwood

Tomela Paden, Sistersville

Allen Park, Augusta

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Elizabeth Adkins, Daniels

Marvin Carr, Beaver

Casey Casto, Elkins

Jeffrey Cooper, Huntington

Sallie Davis, Morgantown

William Dent, Washington

Chris Efaw, Mannington

Kristie Hadley, Martinsburg

Billy Hatfield, Gilbert

Mark Jones, Bruceton Mills

Kenneth Kendall, Clarksburg

Daniel Linger, Burnsville

Richard Lynch, Elk Garden

Greg McCray, Winfield

Trina McDaniels, Sophia

Samantha Muller, Charleston

Travis Osborn, Bluefield

Terron Pendelton, Grafton

Nathan Plum, Arthurdale

Paula Schlegel, Wheeling

Franklin Snodgrass, South Charleston

McKenzie Stewart, Oceana

Jacquelin Tanner, Huntington

Hunter Williams, Fairmont

Jian Yang, Huntington

