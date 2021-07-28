Retired Health Care Worker Becomes State's Newest Vaccine Sweepstakes Millionaire
Retired health care worker Wanda Coleman thought she was attending a retirement ceremony Wednesday honoring her 10 years of service at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.
Although she did get a certificate, much more was brewing when Gov. Jim Justice, first lady Cathy Justice, along with the family's famed canine BabyDog, showed up to surprise her with the latest million-dollar check from the state's 6th round of the COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes.
Other top winners included a surgical team member from Charleston and a Webster County man who received new custom-outfitted trucks.
The weekly prize drawings are aimed at encouraging more West Virginians to take a COVID-19 vaccination. Residents who have had at least one shot can sign up online to register to win.
Ellen Taylor, a profusionist who works at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, was surprised by a visit from the governor – along with his canine pal -- who presented her with a new vehicle. The governor also arrived in the Webster County community of Hacker Valley to personally present a new truck to Michael Quinn.
John Fox or Martinsburg and Keelin Howes of Buckhannon both won scholarships to the West Virginia college of their choice.
Other winners in the sweepstake’s 6th week included:
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Michael Constantino, Bluefield
Christina Evans, Maysville
Patricia Fortner, Rhodell
Madeline Taylor, Elkview
John Wiseman, Charleston
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Paul Mattox, Hurricane
Julie Payton, Mt. Lookout
Kimberly Strickler, Maysville
Jacob Walker, Huntington
Joseph Wolfe, Buckhannon
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Franz Alarcon, Martinsburg
Sheena Burwell, Morgantown
Michael Cummings, Sutton
Belinda Haynes, Belle
Robert Masters, Morgantown
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Jacqueline Boatright, Parkersburg
Beverly Casto, Kenna
Alyssa Lipscomb, Greenwood
Tomela Paden, Sistersville
Allen Park, Augusta
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Elizabeth Adkins, Daniels
Marvin Carr, Beaver
Casey Casto, Elkins
Jeffrey Cooper, Huntington
Sallie Davis, Morgantown
William Dent, Washington
Chris Efaw, Mannington
Kristie Hadley, Martinsburg
Billy Hatfield, Gilbert
Mark Jones, Bruceton Mills
Kenneth Kendall, Clarksburg
Daniel Linger, Burnsville
Richard Lynch, Elk Garden
Greg McCray, Winfield
Trina McDaniels, Sophia
Samantha Muller, Charleston
Travis Osborn, Bluefield
Terron Pendelton, Grafton
Nathan Plum, Arthurdale
Paula Schlegel, Wheeling
Franklin Snodgrass, South Charleston
McKenzie Stewart, Oceana
Jacquelin Tanner, Huntington
Hunter Williams, Fairmont
Jian Yang, Huntington