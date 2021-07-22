Fairmont Nurse Becomes Latest ‘Babydog’ Vaccine Sweepstakes Millionaire

More state residents who have taken a COVID-19 vaccine and registered online for prize drawings have become the newest winners in Gov. Jim Justice’s weekly vaccination sweepstakes.

Denise Morrison, a nurse from Fairmont who works at WVU Medicine’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, was surprised by the governor Wednesday as she became the state’s newest millionaire.

Two others received visits from the governor to receive custom-outfitted trucks. They included Shannon Cook of Glen Dale and Hope To of Charleston.

Tyler Bennett of Falling Waters and Kiera Blankenship of Gilbert both received full college scholarships to state schools of their choice.

The state-sponsored sweepstakes will continue for two more weeks as officials seek to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination across West Virginia. Those wishing to sign up for the drawings can do so here: https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/

Here is this week’s full list of prize-winners:

$1 Million Winner

Denise Morrison, Fairmont

Custom-Outfitted Truck Winners

Shannon Cook, Glen Dale

Hope To, Charleston

College Scholarship Winners

Tyson Bennett, Falling Waters

Kiera Blankenship, Gilbert

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Parke Bradley, Morgantown

William Haynes, Vienna

Misty Lipscomb-Poole, Parkersburg

Dee E. Moore, Clarksburg

Robyn Smith, Tornado

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Taniaya Duley, Huntington

Tina Good, Advent

Brady G. Howell, Proctor

Vicki Hypes, Nettie

Donna Jennings, Thornton

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Brandon Fox, Oak Hill

George Ingels, New Haven

Tammy Ridenour, Morgantown

Amber Shaffer, Elkins

Joey Thompson, Point Pleasant

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Ruby Anderson, Gandeeville

Melissa Butler, Bluefield

Keith Leon Nelson, Arbovale

Kelly Schoolcraft, Elkview

Randi Ward, Vienna

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

David Asbury, Poca

Brittany Baker, Point Pleasant

Dwayne Brown, Martinsburg

Ashton Carr, Greenville

Shannon Coley, Oak Hill

Casey Davis, Williamstown

Pamela Dunn, Princeton

Matthew Fleshman, Wayside

Gregory Gibson, Point Pleasant

Keith Gilkey, South Charleston

Michael Harding, Elkins

Deva Holub, Shepherdstown

Patricia Kester, Shirley

Michael Lane, Bluefield

Arlie Lee, Augusta

Rebecca Lynn, Fairmont

Bonnie Marshall, Lewisburg

Daniel Martin, Morgantown

Jackie Mounts, Ranger

Laci Proietti, Keyser

Anita Reed, Alderson

Tonette Sugg, South Charleston

Robert Weikle, Racine

Stephanie White, Morgantown

Melisa Williamson, Vienna

