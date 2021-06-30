Second Week Winners Announced in Governor’s ‘Babydog’ Vaccination Sweepstakes

More prizewinners have been announced in the governor’s summer Covid-19 vaccination sweepstakes.

Brendon Lee of Falling Waters and Jenna Atwell of Paynesville won full four-year college scholarships, Gov. Jim Justice's office announced Wednesday as a part of its “Do it for Babydog” campaign.

In total 47 people who signed up online were among the second group of winners in the statewide giveaways. Anyone who has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine is eligible for the prizes.

Other winners received lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom shotguns and hunting rifles and 25 weekend getaways to state parks.

The next round of prize drawings will be held July 7 and weekly thereafter through Aug. 4.

This week’s winners included:

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Larry Wayne Cox, Lindside

Andrea Lamb, Weston

Donna Montgomery, Masontown

Paul O'Dell, Canvas

Floyd Teter, Terra Alta

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Patrick Bowles, Ashford

Abigail Mullins, Alderson

William Perkins, Washington

Keith Reed, Matoaka

Sharon Shaffer, Bruceton Mills

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Aimee Cain, Elkins

Lindsay Erwin, Cross Lanes

Denzil Lynch, Elizabeth

Donald Reed, Princeton

Jason Vance, Beckley

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

David Abraham, Charleston

Crystal Lockhart, Winfield

Marvin Maynar, Verdunville

Joyce Westfall, Clarksburg

David White, Ravenswood

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Darrell Adkins, Lorado

Larry Arbogas, Scarbro

Judith Ash, Salem

Michelle Barr, New Haven

Amber Blankenship, Wheeling

Marion Brewer, Comfort

Tina Browning, Milton

Tracy Gore, Accoville

Renea Hetrick, Morgantown

Ariana Hydorn, Barboursville

James Jackson, Gassaway

Mark Klug, Wheeling

Pauletta Kovalski, Wheeling

Melissa Mayes, Point Pleasant

Robert McMahon, Follansbee

Robin Myers, Lumberport

Breanna Schoonover, Parkersburg

Janet Slider, Paden City

Danielle Stanley, Parkersburg

Pete Stark, Huntington

Brian Tephabock, Masontown

Shane Tyree, Beaver

Steven Utley, Lost Creek

Robert Waskey, Ravenswood

