Second Week Winners Announced in Governor’s ‘Babydog’ Vaccination Sweepstakes
More prizewinners have been announced in the governor’s summer Covid-19 vaccination sweepstakes.
Brendon Lee of Falling Waters and Jenna Atwell of Paynesville won full four-year college scholarships, Gov. Jim Justice's office announced Wednesday as a part of its “Do it for Babydog” campaign.
In total 47 people who signed up online were among the second group of winners in the statewide giveaways. Anyone who has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine is eligible for the prizes.
Other winners received lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom shotguns and hunting rifles and 25 weekend getaways to state parks.
The next round of prize drawings will be held July 7 and weekly thereafter through Aug. 4.
This week’s winners included:
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Larry Wayne Cox, Lindside
Andrea Lamb, Weston
Donna Montgomery, Masontown
Paul O'Dell, Canvas
Floyd Teter, Terra Alta
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Patrick Bowles, Ashford
Abigail Mullins, Alderson
William Perkins, Washington
Keith Reed, Matoaka
Sharon Shaffer, Bruceton Mills
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Aimee Cain, Elkins
Lindsay Erwin, Cross Lanes
Denzil Lynch, Elizabeth
Donald Reed, Princeton
Jason Vance, Beckley
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
David Abraham, Charleston
Crystal Lockhart, Winfield
Marvin Maynar, Verdunville
Joyce Westfall, Clarksburg
David White, Ravenswood
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Darrell Adkins, Lorado
Larry Arbogas, Scarbro
Judith Ash, Salem
Michelle Barr, New Haven
Amber Blankenship, Wheeling
Marion Brewer, Comfort
Tina Browning, Milton
Tracy Gore, Accoville
Renea Hetrick, Morgantown
Ariana Hydorn, Barboursville
James Jackson, Gassaway
Mark Klug, Wheeling
Pauletta Kovalski, Wheeling
Melissa Mayes, Point Pleasant
Robert McMahon, Follansbee
Robin Myers, Lumberport
Breanna Schoonover, Parkersburg
Janet Slider, Paden City
Danielle Stanley, Parkersburg
Pete Stark, Huntington
Brian Tephabock, Masontown
Shane Tyree, Beaver
Steven Utley, Lost Creek
Robert Waskey, Ravenswood