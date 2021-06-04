Registration Opens For W.Va. Vaccine Lottery

Registration has opened to enter the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Anyone who has received at least one shot is eligible for millions of dollars worth of prizes.

To be entered in the first drawing, scheduled for June 20, residents can register at doitforbabydog.wv.gov . Those who sign up are then entered into weekly drawings that will continue through August 4.

The lottery is taking the namesake of Gov. Jim Justice’s English bulldog.

“If you won’t do it for me, if you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for Babydog,” Gov. Justice said.

Prizes include full scholarships, trucks, rifles, shotguns, hunting and fishing licenses and two hefty cash prizes. One person will receive $1.5 million and another will win $588,000.

This is Justice’s effort to get more people vaccinated in West Virginia. Justice has set a goal of partially vaccinating at least 65 percent of the eligible population by June 20, West Virginia Day.

Officials with the Joint Interagency Task Force, the team leading the state’s vaccine distribution efforts, say vaccination trending data shows West Virginia is on track to meet that goal.

So far, 59 percent of those eligible (residents 12 years and older) have gotten at least one dose.

