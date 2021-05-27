© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
WVPB To Stream Special Vandalia Gathering Concert On Saturday

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Lalena Price
Published May 27, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT
Vandalia 2021 graphic. Stream online or watch on the West Virginia Channel Saturday, May 29, at 2 p.m.
This Memorial Day weekend, West Virginia Public Broadcasting will stream a special afternoon concert Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. online and on The West Virginia Channel. The scaled-down event replaces the state's annual three-day Vandalia Gathering presented by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

Vandalia Gathering celebrates the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and food from West Virginia.

Saturday's concert will take place outdoors on the north side plaza of the State Capitol in Charleston. This year's Vandalia Award winners will be announced during the event, and because of last year's canceled celebration, the 2020 Vandalia Award winner also will be recognized.

The event will include a dance performance with Lou Mauri and the Appalachian Cloggers and musical performances by Kanawha Tradition, featuring Bobby Taylor, Kim Johnson and Cody Jordan; T-Mart Rounders, featuring Jesse Milnes, Becky Hill and Emily Miller; and the Mountain Stage house band.

Seating will be limited, so guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. There will be no food or arts and craft vendors on the grounds during the event. The event is free and open to the public. All updated guidelines in accordance with best practices from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the CDC will be followed during the live event.

