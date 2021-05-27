Million-Dollar Lottery For Vaccinated W.Va. Residents

Gov. Jim Justice has announced a lottery style incentive program to get people in West Virginia vaccinated against the coronavirus.

College scholarships, pickup trucks, and million dollar cash prizes are all up for grabs as part of the governor’s latest effort.

“I wouldn't dink around with this,” Justice said. “I’d go get myself a shot. Because, absolutely, there’s going to be so many wonderful prizes that you could win, it’ll blow you away.”

Justice said he’ll release final details next Tuesday. He didn’t say how much this will cost the state, but that the money is worth it. The drawings begin June 20th, West Virginia Day.

The idea isn’t new. Ohio began a similar lottery this month. The Associated Press reports vaccination rates have jumped 33 percent since Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement.

The Biden administration supports these types of incentives.

West Virginia has set a benchmark of getting one dose in the arms of 65 percent of the eligible population. Another 117,000 people would need to get their shot to reach that goal.