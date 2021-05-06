Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.
Listen Arlo Guthrie Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Iconic folksinger, songwriter, and raconteur Arlo Guthrie makes his fifth appearance on Mountain Stage here, recorded live in Huntington, W.Va. in 2012 in partnership with the Marshall Artists Series. For decades, Guthrie has performed the heavy task of carrying on his father Woody's legacy, while maintaining a place as a highly regarded musician in his own right.
Hear "City Of New Orleans" performed in 2012 in Huntington, W.Va.
Hear Arlo Guthrie's extended hour-long set on the latest episode. You'll also hear performances from Huntington native, and Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, Mississippi songwriter Paul Thorn, and sibling heavy southern folk-rockers Delta Rae.
1 of 4 — Delta Rae
North Carolina Folk Rockers Delta Rae on Mountain Stage in 2012
2 of 4 — Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris & Loose Cattle in Huntington, W.Va.
3 of 4 — Paul Thorn
Mississippi songwriter Paul Thorn joins the lineup in 2012
4 of 4 — One last song to close out the night
Finale song recorded in 2012 in partnership with the Marshall Artists Series