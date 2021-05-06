Iconic folksinger, songwriter, and raconteur Arlo Guthrie makes his fifth appearance on Mountain Stage here, recorded live in Huntington, W.Va. in 2012 in partnership with the Marshall Artists Series. For decades, Guthrie has performed the heavy task of carrying on his father Woody's legacy, while maintaining a place as a highly regarded musician in his own right.

Listen: Arlo Guthrie Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week Hear "City Of New Orleans" performed in 2012 in Huntington, W.Va. Listen • 4:08

Hear Arlo Guthrie's extended hour-long set on the latest episode. You'll also hear performances from Huntington native, and Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, Mississippi songwriter Paul Thorn, and sibling heavy southern folk-rockers Delta Rae.