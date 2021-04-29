© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Patterson Hood Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published April 29, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT
Patterson Hood
Mountain Stage
Patterson Hood sings with Mike Mills (R.E.M.) in 2012.

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers makes his second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens. Here, Hood plays songs from his 2009 solo album 'Murdering Oscar,' and introduces material from 'Heat Lightning Rumbles in the Distance' which was released in the fall of 2012.

Listen: Patterson Hood Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Patterson Hood performs "Pride Of The Yankees"
Patterson Hood

This week's archive broadcast hosts Georgia folk rocker Caroline Aiken, accomplished composer, arranger, singer, and songwriter Van Dyke Parks, soulful multi-instrumentalist Randall Bramblett, Faroe Islands-based songwriter Teitur, and Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers.

If you'd like to support the show while reaping behind-the-scenes benefits and curated playlists, Mountain Stage Membership is for you! Be sure to stay up to date with the Mountain Stage newsletter. Find out how you can hear this entire episode on your local public radio station by visiting the affiliate listings found here.

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
