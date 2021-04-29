Listen: Patterson Hood Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers makes his second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens. Here, Hood plays songs from his 2009 solo album 'Murdering Oscar,' and introduces material from 'Heat Lightning Rumbles in the Distance' which was released in the fall of 2012.

This week's archive broadcast hosts Georgia folk rocker Caroline Aiken, accomplished composer, arranger, singer, and songwriter Van Dyke Parks, soulful multi-instrumentalist Randall Bramblett, Faroe Islands-based songwriter Teitur, and Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers.

