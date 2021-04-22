Listen: Rhiannon Giddens Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Grammy and MacArthur award winner Rhiannon Giddens plays songs from her T-Bone Burnett-produced solo debut on this week's special archive broadcast of Mountain Stage. Giddens is a founding member of the blues and old-time music stringband, Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Here she performs "Black is the Color," from her album Tomorrow Is My Turn.

Hear Rhiannon Giddens perform "Black Is The Color" on Mountain Stage Recorded in 2015 during the Augusta Heritage Festival Listen • 5:22

This show was recorded in 2015 on the campus of Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia during the Augusta Heritage Festival. The Augusta Heritage Center offers a scholarly approach to preserving and teaching traditional arts, culture, music, and folklore. This week's look back to 2015 also features The SteelDrivers, Sam Gleaves, Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, and Alice Gerrard.

1 of 5 — Jesse Milnes on fiddle and Emily Miller on guitar in 2015 performing on Mountain Stage. Josh Saul 2 of 5 — Sam Gleaves plays banjo during his performance. Josh Saul 3 of 5 — Folk great Alice Gerrard joins the lineup during the Augusta Heritage Festival in 2015. Josh Saul 4 of 5 — Fiddler Tammy Rogers of The SteelDrivers Josh Saul 5 of 5 — Finale song to close out the night. Josh Saul

