Listen: Rhiannon Giddens Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Grammy and MacArthur award winner Rhiannon Giddens plays songs from her T-Bone Burnett-produced solo debut on this week's special archive broadcast of Mountain Stage. Giddens is a founding member of the blues and old-time music stringband, Carolina Chocolate Drops.
Here she performs "Black is the Color," from her album Tomorrow Is My Turn.
This show was recorded in 2015 on the campus of Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia during the Augusta Heritage Festival. The Augusta Heritage Center offers a scholarly approach to preserving and teaching traditional arts, culture, music, and folklore. This week's look back to 2015 also features The SteelDrivers, Sam Gleaves, Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, and Alice Gerrard.
