© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Stories
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Rhiannon Giddens Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published April 22, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT
Rhiannon Giddens on Mountain Stage
Josh Saul
/
Mountain Stage
Rhiannon Giddens on Mountain Stage during the Augusta Heritage Festival.

Grammy and MacArthur award winner Rhiannon Giddens plays songs from her T-Bone Burnett-produced solo debut on this week's special archive broadcast of Mountain Stage. Giddens is a founding member of the blues and old-time music stringband, Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Here she performs "Black is the Color," from her album Tomorrow Is My Turn.

Hear Rhiannon Giddens perform "Black Is The Color" on Mountain Stage
Recorded in 2015 during the Augusta Heritage Festival
Rhiannon Giddens

This show was recorded in 2015 on the campus of Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia during the Augusta Heritage Festival. The Augusta Heritage Center offers a scholarly approach to preserving and teaching traditional arts, culture, music, and folklore. This week's look back to 2015 also features The SteelDrivers, Sam Gleaves, Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, and Alice Gerrard.

1 of 5  — Jesse Milnes on fiddle and Emily Miller on guitar in 2015 performing on Mountain Stage.
Josh Saul
2 of 5  — Sam Gleaves plays banjo during his performance.
Josh Saul
3 of 5  — Folk great Alice Gerrard joins the lineup during the Augusta Heritage Festival in 2015.
Josh Saul
4 of 5  — Fiddler Tammy Rogers of The SteelDrivers
Josh Saul
5 of 5  — Finale song to close out the night.
Josh Saul

If you’d like to support the show while reaping behind-the-scenes benefits and curated playlists, Mountain Stage Membership is for you! Be sure to stay up to date with the Mountain Stage newsletter.

Top Stories
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
See stories by Vasilia Scouras
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now