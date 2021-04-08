Listen: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week's show is a look back to March of 2012, one of many times Mountain Stage has partnered with the Birthplace of Country Music over the years.

"The main difference that I see in now and when I first came to Nashville is, back then it seemed that the most outlaw thing you could do around here was to take country music and blow it up into rock & roll. Today, the most outlaw thing you can possibly do in Nashville Tennessee is play country music." Marty Stuart on Mountain Stage in Bristol, Tennesee in 2012

Hear Marty Stuart as he makes his third appearance on Mountain Stage, alongside his band The Fabulous Superlatives, recorded live in the border town of Bristol, TN/VA. A virtuoso guitarist by any definition of the term, Stuart's band also includes some of the most sought-after pickers in Nashville, if not the world.

Tune in to hear the full performance from Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, as well as sets from Blue Highway, The Pines, The McCrary Sisters, and John Fullbright.

1 of 5 — The McCrary Sisters The McCrary Sisters on Mountain Stage in 2012 in Bristol, Tennessee. 2 of 5 — The Pines David Huckfelt and Benson Ramsey of The Pines. BRIAN BLAUSER 3 of 5 — John Fullbright John Fullbright on Mountain Stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, TN. BRIAN BLAUSER 4 of 5 — Blue Highway Bluegrass royalty Blue Highway on Mountain Stage in 2012. BRIAN BLAUSER 5 of 5 — Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives closed out a special night as we celebrated the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol, TN. BRIAN BLAUSER

