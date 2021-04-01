Listen: Regina Spektor Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week we’re sharing a special archived episode from 2007 featuring Regina Spektor, They Might Be Giants, the subdudes, Asleep At The Wheel and Matt White. Find your favorite public radio station and tune in!

Our Song of the Week is performed by Russian-born, New York-based singer, pianist, and songwriter Regina Spektor. Spektor's tantalizing piano playing and her quirky character pieces helped land her widespread exposure in the early-mid 2000s. Hear her song “Samson” and her full set on this week’s special archive edition of Mountain Stage.



1 of 4 — Asleep At The Wheel 2 of 4 — Matt White 3 of 4 — They Might Be Giants 4 of 4 — the subdudes

We’ll also hear from Texas Swing staples Asleep At The Wheel, Indie rockers They Might Be Giants, New Orleans swamp rockers the subdudes, and cinematic songwriter and singer Matt White. Tune in this week as we look back to 2007 on public media stations across the nation.

If you’d like to support the show while reaping behind-the-scenes benefits and curated playlists, Mountain Stage Membership is for you! And be sure to stay up to date with the Mountain Stage newsletter.

