This special episode is a memorial to those who left us in 2020. It features archived performances by John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, Justin Townes Earle, and more.

Podcast: A Hole In Our Hearts - Live Performances By Musicians We Lost In 2020 Listen

