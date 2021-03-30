© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

Podcast: A Hole In Our Hearts - Live Performances By Musicians We Lost In 2020

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published March 30, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT
A Hole In Our Hearts: Live Performances By Musicians We Lost In 2020
John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver and Tony Rice are some of the Mountain Stage guests who left us in 2020

This special episode is a memorial to those who left us in 2020. It features archived performances by John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, Justin Townes Earle, and more.

Justin Townes Earle

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
