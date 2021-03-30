Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
Podcast: A Hole In Our Hearts - Live Performances By Musicians We Lost In 2020
This special episode is a memorial to those who left us in 2020. It features archived performances by John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, Justin Townes Earle, and more.
