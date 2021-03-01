A Big Boost in COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for W. Va.

West Virginia will receive an unprecedented number of COVID-19 vaccines this week, something the state has been begging for from the federal government.

At a virtual press briefing today, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia will receive 92,000 doses this week. That’s three times the typical amount the state had been getting.

Justice and other state officials aren’t shy about mentioning the state’s successful vaccine rollout. More than a quarter of West Virginians have gotten their first shot. Same goes for half of those 65 and older.

Justice has pointed to this achievement for why the state needs more doses from the federal government as soon as possible. It’s been a rallying cry for weeks.

President Joe Biden’s administration promised to push out 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office. So far he’s on track, and West Virginia is seeing the results.

Officials say health departments, pharmacies and medical personnel have the capacity to administer upwards of 125,000 doses a week.

The newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine will account for 15,000 of this week's doses.

Despite West Virginia’s success, not every county is getting doses at the same pace. State officials say about half of the counties in West Virginia will receive a boost in allotment to catch up with the rest of the state. This redistribution is in an effort to “cross the finish line at the same time,” according to the governor and his COVID-19 task force.

