Listen: Joe Pug Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Songwriter Joe Pug has made six appearances on Mountain Stage since 2008. His ability to paint a scene is among his greatest gifts, as you can hear in our song of the week, "After Curfew.”

The song appears on Pug's 2019 release, The Flood In Color. Like many artists, Pug quickly adapted to the pandemic by getting creative early on sharing his talents online with personal concerts and the series Sunday Songs, a weekly live stream. His latest record, The Diving Sun will be released in March. You can hear the entire set from Pug, plus exciting performances recorded last February by Railroad Earth, ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro, songwriting duo The Mastersons, and Emily Scott Robinson, on this week's encore broadcast.

1 of 4 — Emily Scott Robinson Emily Scott Robinson made her Mountain Stage debut weeks before the pandemic put live events on hold. Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage 2 of 4 — Jake Shimabukuro Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro known for his fast and complex finger work, brought his new trio to the show. Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage 3 of 4 — Railroad Earth Jamgrass festival favorites Railroad Earth closed out the evening of live performance. You can hear their set on 270+ public radio stations this week. Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage 4 of 4 — The Mastersons Husband - wife duo The Mastersons are no stranger to the show. Hear their set this week on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

This week's show is the last episode recorded with a live audience before the pandemic took shape.

