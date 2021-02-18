© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Winter Storms Causing TV And Radio Outages
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Joe Pug Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras,
Adam Harris
Published February 18, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST
Joe Pug
Brian Blauser/ Mountain Stage
Joe Pug on Mountain Stage, taped February 23, 2020.

Songwriter Joe Pug has made six appearances on Mountain Stage since 2008. His ability to paint a scene is among his greatest gifts, as you can hear in our song of the week, "After Curfew.”

The song appears on Pug's 2019 release, The Flood In Color. Like many artists, Pug quickly adapted to the pandemic by getting creative early on sharing his talents online with personal concerts and the series Sunday Songs, a weekly live stream. His latest record, The Diving Sun will be released in March. You can hear the entire set from Pug, plus exciting performances recorded last February by Railroad Earth, ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro, songwriting duo The Mastersons, and Emily Scott Robinson, on this week's encore broadcast.

1 of 4  — Emily Scott Robinson
Emily Scott Robinson made her Mountain Stage debut weeks before the pandemic put live events on hold.
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage
2 of 4  — Jake Shimabukuro
Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro known for his fast and complex finger work, brought his new trio to the show.
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage
3 of 4  — Railroad Earth
Jamgrass festival favorites Railroad Earth closed out the evening of live performance. You can hear their set on 270+ public radio stations this week.
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage
4 of 4  — The Mastersons
Husband - wife duo The Mastersons are no stranger to the show. Hear their set this week on Mountain Stage.
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

Find the playlist here and tune in via one of these NPR Music stations. This week's show is the last episode recorded with a live audience before the pandemic took shape.

Stay tuned to Mountain Stage on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news. As always, we thank you for listening and we hope hearing the applause during Mountain Stage will resonate with you in new and familiar ways.

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia is an Associate Producer of Mountain Stage. If you're interested in underwriting the show nationally or becoming a Mountain Stage Member, please reach out to vas@mountainstage.org.
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
