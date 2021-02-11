© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

'Take Me Home, Country Roads': Russell Moore Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Vasilia Scouras
Published February 11, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST
Russell Moore is all smiles on Mountain Stage this week.
Brian Blauser/ Mountain Stage
Russell Moore is the bandleader for IIIrd Tyme Out, one of the most awarded groups in bluegrass history.

One of the most awarded groups in bluegrass history sings one of the Mountain State’s most beloved anthems on this week's encore episode originally recorded in February of 2020.

While some presume that John Denver's iconic song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" has been performed on Mountain Stage many times over the years, it has only made a scant few appearances in our playlists. Here's the highly decorated bluegrass group Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, who closed out their set by honoring an audience request for the classic tune.

Finale song
Credit Brian Blauser/ Mountain Stage
Christopher Paul Stelling, Dom Flemons, Russell Moore, Peter Mulvey, and The Small Glories gather for a final song on this week's episode. Tune in starting Friday, Feb. 12th on 270+ NPR Music stations across the country.

You can hear the entire set from Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out as Kathy Mattea guest hosts this week's encore episode. We also hear from Peter Mulvey, Dom Flemons, Christopher Paul Stelling, and The Small Glories. Find a station where you can listen here, and be sure to sign up for the Mountain Stage newsletter so you never miss a note.

1 of 5  — Kathy Mattea
2 of 5  — Dom Flemons
American Songster Dom Flemons joins this week's radio lineup.
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage
3 of 5  — Peter Mulvey
We can always count on Peter Mulvey to share a story and a song.
4 of 5  — The Small Glories
5 of 5  — Christopher Paul Stelling

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia grew up in New Jersey and lived briefly in eastern Kentucky before making her way to Charleston, West Virginia. She studied art at West Virginia State University and abroad at the University of Ghana. In 2012 she signed on as an Associate Producer for Mountain Stage, a live performance radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music.
