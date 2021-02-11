'Take Me Home, Country Roads': Russell Moore Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

One of the most awarded groups in bluegrass history sings one of the Mountain State’s most beloved anthems on this week's encore episode originally recorded in February of 2020.

While some presume that John Denver's iconic song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" has been performed on Mountain Stage many times over the years, it has only made a scant few appearances in our playlists. Here's the highly decorated bluegrass group Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, who closed out their set by honoring an audience request for the classic tune.

Credit Brian Blauser/ Mountain Stage Christopher Paul Stelling, Dom Flemons, Russell Moore, Peter Mulvey, and The Small Glories gather for a final song on this week's episode. Tune in starting Friday, Feb. 12th on 270+ NPR Music stations across the country.

You can hear the entire set from Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out as Kathy Mattea guest hosts this week's encore episode. We also hear from Peter Mulvey, Dom Flemons, Christopher Paul Stelling, and The Small Glories.