Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia's General Election is Tuesday, November 3. WVPB will be covering the statewide races and offering NPR coverage of the national elections.

Are You Having Trouble Voting? Tell us.

Ohio Valley ReSource | By ReSource Staff
Published November 3, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST
Voting
WBOY

The Ohio Valley ReSource has partnered with ProPublica’s Electionland, a collaborative project among local and national newsrooms around the country to report on voting problems.

We’d like your help to alert us to any problems that prevent people from voting. That might be problems with the delivery of mail ballots, long lines at polling places, voters purged from the registration rolls, or acts of voter intimidation.

Here’s how to get in touch.

  • Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
  • WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
  • Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.

Or complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.

Electionland Contact Us

ReSource Staff
