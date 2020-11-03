Are You Having Trouble Voting? Tell us.

The Ohio Valley ReSource has partnered with ProPublica’s Electionland, a collaborative project among local and national newsrooms around the country to report on voting problems.

We’d like your help to alert us to any problems that prevent people from voting. That might be problems with the delivery of mail ballots, long lines at polling places, voters purged from the registration rolls, or acts of voter intimidation.

Here’s how to get in touch.

Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp : Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683. Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.

Or complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.