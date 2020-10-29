Hayes Carll's "Sake of the Song" Is Our Song Of The Week

We’re looking back to a 2016 episode this week featuring Hayes Carll, Darrell Scott, Parker Millsap, Carrie Rodriquez and Brennen Leigh.

Recorded just five days after the loss of songwriting great Guy Clark, who passed away May 17, 2016. The show quickly turned into somewhat of a tribute to Clark since each of the guests had a personal connection of some sort to the highly respected tunesmith.

Carll joined us with songs from his Lovers and Leavers release, including our Song of the Week, “Sake of the Song,” which he co-wrote with a fellow guest on the show that night, Darrell Scott.

A version of “Sake of the Song” is also included in Carll’s latest release, a compilation of intimate performances, with Scott providing most of the instrumentation, recorded during the pandemic-Alone Together Sessions. The release is available to stream and in limited physical formats through Dualtone Records.

Scott also delivered a powerful performance of his breathtaking version of Clark’s “Desperados Waiting for a Train,” with a recorded recitation from Clark himself, as you’ll hear elsewhere on the show.

We’re revisiting another classic episode this week, with performances from Carll, Scott plus much more from Parker Millsap, Carrie Rodriquez and Brennen Leigh. Check out the playlist, and listen starting Friday October 30 on these NPR stations.

