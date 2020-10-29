© 2020
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Hayes Carll's "Sake of the Song" Is Our Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published October 29, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT
Hayes Carll performing on Mountain Stage in 2016
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Hayes Carll performing on Mountain Stage in 2016

We’re looking back to a 2016 episode this week featuring Hayes Carll, Darrell Scott, Parker Millsap, Carrie Rodriquez and Brennen Leigh.

Recorded just five days after the loss of songwriting great Guy Clark, who passed away May 17, 2016. The show quickly turned into somewhat of a tribute to Clark since each of the guests had a personal connection of some sort to the highly respected tunesmith.
Carll joined us with songs from his Lovers and Leavers release, including our Song of the Week, “Sake of the Song,” which he co-wrote with a fellow guest on the show that night, Darrell Scott.

A version of “Sake of the Song” is also included in Carll’s latest release, a compilation of intimate performances, with Scott providing most of the instrumentation, recorded during the pandemic-Alone Together Sessions. The release is available to stream and in limited physical formats through Dualtone Records.

Scott also delivered a powerful performance of his breathtaking version of Clark’s “Desperados Waiting for a Train,” with a recorded recitation from Clark himself, as you’ll hear elsewhere on the show.

We’re revisiting another classic episode this week, with performances from Carll, Scott plus much more from Parker Millsap, Carrie Rodriquez and Brennen Leigh. Check out the playlist, and listen starting Friday October 30 on these NPR stations.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
