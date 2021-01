A Black Lives Matter march in the tiny town of Kingwood, West Virginia set up a flash point. Black protestors and their allies faced off with heavily-armed white people who say Kingwood has no race problem. The event exposed the raw seam of rage that’s come to define racism in this country. In this episode, host Trey Kay speaks with West Virginia Delegate Danielle Walker, who is pushing back at the fear and outrage of racial hatred in America.

