On this West Virginia Morning, sick and dying songbirds are being reported across the country. Wildlife officials are asking people to take down bird feeders and remove birdbaths. Also, in this show, Dolly Sods is the site of an annual nature walk called the West Virginia Wildflower Pilgrimage. This year was the 59th time that wildflower and birding experts descended on the area for the event.

