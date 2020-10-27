West Virginia Treasurer

-
On this West Virginia Morning, we take a moment to reflect on the space between political perspectives. Also, in this show, we hear a report on the results from the race for West Virginia State Treasurer.
Republican Riley Moore, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, has defeated incumbent Democrat John Perdue for the office of West Virginia State Treasurer.
Live results for the race for West Virginia's five constitutional officers — Agriculture Commissioner, Attorney General, Auditor, Secretary of State and Treasurer — in the November 3, 2020 general election.