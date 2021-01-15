Our Lady of Lebanon Church

-
Throughout Appalachia, many communities share a common concern: As the young people leave and the older generations pass on, who will carry on the traditions?But in Wheeling, West Virginia, one young man, Dalton Haas, is determined to reverse this trend. He’s committed to bringing his community home, to the sound of church bells and the smells of homemade cooking.
How One Young Man Is Trying To Preserve Lebanese Traditions In Appalachia This West Virginia MorningOn this West Virginia Morning, we visit the only Maronite church in West Virginia where one young man in the congregation is trying to keep the traditions alive. Also, we listen to this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week brought to us by Birds of Chicago.